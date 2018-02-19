70°
Historic Louisiana high school heavily damaged by fire

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KENNER, La. (AP) - Authorities say a 94-year-old school outside New Orleans has suffered extensive damage after catching fire.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports firefighters found the roof of Kenner High School engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. Kenner city officials said the fire was still burning, but under control, hours later.

The school was built in 1924 and earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's official list of America's historic treasures. The school closed in 1996 and was vacant at the time of the fire.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the city had plans to renovate the school after it recently won a grant.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

