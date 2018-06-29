Historic home moving to University Acres hits speedbumps

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of concerned Highland Road residents are desperate for answers after getting an unexpected visitor Wednesday evening.



"I have probably had 10 people contact me," said EBR Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg. "I've got information from our council executive that she's received some calls on it today. I know the mayor's office got calls on it. I worked on it for about 2 and a half to 3 hours last night."



A man is trying to get signatures from homeowners to move his historical farm house down a historic street. According to owner, the house, built around 1910, is being moved in three pieces from Woodville, Mississippi to University Acres.



"He has to get permission from any homeowner of any tree that hangs over the route he's taking," said Freiberg.



That's because he may have to trim them if they get in the way, and some people aren't happy.



Karen Khonsari says she would love to add a historic home to the neighborhood but wants more information about the tree trimming, saying, "the charm and beauty of our street are these trees."



"I'm disappointed that the city would even consider, much less grant such a permit," said Karla from Magnolia Woods.



But councilwoman Freiburg says that's not the case, despite what the man has been telling residents.



"No formal permit submission has been made," she said.



She assures residents that even if he does get signatures, it will be a while before anything happens, or any trees get trimmed.



"Even after he gets the signatures, when he takes this information to the permit office, he still has to have the people in our city travel that route, check those signatures, get approval from the traffic folks, whether it be the state or city police,"