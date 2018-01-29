Historic gardens featured and refuge's annual event

65°
Monday, January 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
LACOMBE- Tours of historic gardens and workshops on providing habitat for butterflies will be among the attractions at a daylong event at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge.
  
The ninth annual Bayou Gardens Open House is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 at the refuge's Bayou Lacombe center in Lacombe.
  
A new release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the event will include opportunities to tour the Bayou Gardens - an area of the refuge that became known in the 1940s and 1950s for its broad variety of camellias and azaleas.
  
The Fish and Wildlife Service presents the Bayou Gardens Open House in collaboration with groups including the St. Tammany Master Gardeners, the Northshore Camelia Club and the Camelia Club of New Orleans.
