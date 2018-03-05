73°
Historic courthouse dispute
ST. FRANCISVILLE- A battle is brewing in St. Francisville between the city and West Feliciana Parish President Kevin Couhig.
The city is taking Couhig to court after they say he started to replace windows of a 115-year-old courthouse without obtaining the proper authorization from the Historic District.
Couhig says he didn't need the approval because as parish president, it was his job to maintain the parish-owned building. Later today the matter will be heard in court to determine if the remainder of the window project can be completed.
Couhig says he has followed all the necessary protocols from the beginning.
