Historic Baton Rouge neighborhood recognized as a national historic district

BATON ROUGE - One of the historic black, middle-class neighborhoods in Baton Rouge is taking a big step towards revitalizing the area.

The area centered along Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive bordered by Terrace Avenue, Convention, and 18th street is now listed as the Eddie Robinson Sr. Historic District.

By establishing a historic district, property owners can get a 20 percent federal tax credit on the eligible cost and expenses related to renovating area structures.

Eddie Robinson Senior, a McKinley Senior High School Graduate, was head football coach of Grambling State University for 56 years. He is currently third all-time in NCAA Division One victories. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997.