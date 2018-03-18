Hilliard shines despite rain delay; LSU takes first SEC series over Missouri, 7-5

Sunday's rubber-match between 16th-ranked LSU and 24th Missouri was delayed an hour due to heavy rain.

Despite the delay freshman Ma'Khail Hilliard shined on the mound in his second career start to improve to 5-0 on the season as LSU took the series finale 7-5.

After a rocky first inning in his first ever SEC start, the freshman’s scoreless-innings streak at 17.2 was snapped after allowing two runs.

Hilliard however would settle in nicely striking out a career-high six batters while only allowing six hits and a walk in six innings of work.

Zach Watson sparked the LSU bats with a 3-for-5 day at the dish while scoring twice and driving in a pair of RBI.

LSU returns to action on Wednesday night with a mid-week game against Tulane.

The Tigers will look to snap a four-game skid against in-state teams.