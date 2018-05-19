Hilliard out duels Mize in crucial game two win for LSU

Auburn, Ala - For five straight innings the likely number one overall pick in this years upcoming MLB draft, Casey Mize dominated the Tigers lineup striking out nine. But, in the sixth the Tigers bats would come alive reeling off three doubles and tagging Auburn's ace for five hits and four runs to pick up a season saving 6-2 win over No. 22 Auburn Friday night.

Freshman Ma'Khail Hilliard knew the importance of this start and bounced back in a huge way after a rough outing last weekend. The Central product went toe-to-toe with the SEC's top pitcher limiting the Tigers offense to two runs over 7 1/3 innings of work.

Hilliard allowed his only two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With a drawn in infield Josh Anthony chopped one just over the glove of Hal Hughes which plated two Auburn runs. Besides that Hillard was lights out striking out seven Auburn Tigers on the night.

LSU improves to 33-22, 15-14 in SEC play, while Auburn falls to 36-19, 14-15 in SEC play, this season.

The rubber match will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. CT for each team’s final game before the SEC Tournament begins.