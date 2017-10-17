Hillary Clinton says she won't run again despite Donald Trump's urging

Hillary Clinton said she will not run for president a third time, despite President Donald Trump urging her to do so.

ABC News reports that during a recent interview with a radio station in the U.K., when asked if she will run again Clinton said, "No, I'm not going to run again."

Clinton said her voice will "be magnified because I am not running."

The former United States Secretary of State and presidential candidate has said before she would not make a third presidential bid, but this latest rebuttal comes after Trump said he would like to run against her again.

"Oh, I hope Hillary runs," Trump said during a news conference Monday afternoon. "Is she going to run? I hope. Hillary, please run again."