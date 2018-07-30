Highway patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A highway patrol officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire is now an internet sensation.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. David Fawson of San Francisco helped Cal Fire rescue a fawn from a wildfire in Redding, about 230 miles north of San Francisco. Photos posted on Facebook of the fawn sitting in his lap and licking his neck have been shared more than 16,000 times.

Fawson said the fawn was taken to a local deer rescue organization.

More than 50 officers from the CHP Golden Gate Division are helping during the wildfire that has destroyed more than 700 homes.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Haven Humane Society in Anderson has taken in 500 dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and livestock during the fires.