Highway named after deputy killed in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Those close to Deputy Donna LeBlanc cheered Thursday on Highway 415, as they witnessed the unveiling of a sign dedicated in her memory.

"I guess the biggest thing I would tell her is what a great job she had done, and how proud I have been all the years of knowing Donna and working with Donna day in and day out," Sheriff Mike Cazes said.

Cazes is still emotional, and he believes the sign only represents one thing.

"That Donna is still looking down on us," he said. "We just hope that Donna continues to watch us from above and that no other officers lose their lives in the line of duty."

On September 27th, 2016, Deputy LeBlanc was off duty when she was killed after she and a neighbor exchanged gunfire. The neighbor then shot and killed her daughter. Soon after, he shot and killed himself. It was news that devastated and wounded the community.

Though they are still mourning on the two year anniversary of her death, today they celebrate the fearless woman LeBlanc was.

"Sadly she lost her life, and that's why we wanted to bring this area the highway that she patrolled numerous hours, days, and nights for the people in West Baton Rouge," said Cazes.

Her other daughter, Camille Whitmore, is now 12 years old and says her mother lives on forever in the city of West Baton Rouge.

"That will represent her legacy mostly because she was a hero to all," said Whitmore.

The sign dedicated to LeBlanc is located right across from Guaranty Bank and Trust on Highway 415 near I-10.