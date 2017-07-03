Highway construction worker killed on LA 31 in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Police say a highway construction worker was killed on the job in Iberia Parish Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 63-year-old DOTD worker Paul Featherston was killed in a crash on LA 31 near Greenbriar Street just before 9 a.m..

Police say Featherston was standing behind a DOTD dump truck, which was parked in the roadway with its warning lights on, as he and his crew were conducting road repairs.

At the same, police say 88-year-old Allen Olivier of St. Martinville was driving along the roadway in his 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck. For reasons unknown, Ollivier failed to notice the dump truck stopped in the roadway and struck Featherston before crashing into the back of the DOTD vehicle.

Featherston sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Olivier was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Another DOTD worker was in the dump truck at the time of the incident but declined medical treatment.

Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken from Olivier and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Jenkins voluntarily submitted a breath sample and was not impaired.