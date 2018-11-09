Highway construction in Prairieville a burden for drivers

PRAIRIEVILLE - If you drive along LA 42, you see roadwork and equipment. It's all part of the construction tied to the $27.5 million widening project in Ascension Parish.

Although the project is to improve traffic in the area by changing two lanes into four, some say the construction itself a major problem.

“It's very, very hard to get out of here in the mornings, especially when I am going to work. I mean it takes me at least 30 minutes to get out of my driveway. Just to get on that highway to make a left to go to work and that's very, very aggravating,” said Alvin Sterling, a resident living along LA 42.

He says the construction has put him and others in dangerous situations.

“It's lots and lots of wrecks. I even had my wreck right here, that’s how my teeth got out of my mouth. A person hit me in the back, and I ended up over here in the ditch right here by my mailbox,” Sterling said.

Sterling says having the road closed doesn't make it any better.

“It's going to be even worse... I don't know how people will get in and out of their house,” Sterling.

Shannon McClelland works for an asphalt company working to fix the roads. He feels the project is a waste.

“Like they are just wasting our tax dollars, how much longer is this going to be? You can’t get in and out of the station, they are just tearing this up and it's unbearable,” McClelland said.

“It's going to be difficult getting to work, honestly they are closing it from seven to six,” said Erin Caing, who works at a Daiquiris shop along the road.

Above all else, they just want it to be over

“They need to hurry up and get it done or hire someone who is more professional," Mccelland said.

For the time being, drivers can detour along Highway 929 to Airline Highway.