Highway 964 closed briefly after deadly crash in Zachary

ZACHARY – Police say Highway 964 was briefly closed Friday morning as crews worked to clear a crash.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 964 and Highway 64. First responders say one person was killed and a second person was transported from the scene. The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

Investigators say a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Old Scenic Highway crossed over the center lane and struck a Toyota Camry. Police will release more information Friday.

Zachary Police and Baton Rouge EMS and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office responded to the crash. Details about the crash are limited at this time.