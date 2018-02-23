73°
Highway 77 now open, person freed from crushed car

Friday, February 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
****WARNING SOME MAY FIND THE PHOTO GRAPHIC****

POINTE COUPEE- Authorities are on the scene crash where a person is trapped inside a vehicle.

Emergency crews have been working since 5 a.m. to free the person. By 6:55 a.m. the person was freed and transported to a Baton Rouge hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Highway 77 was closed between Fordoche Road and Livonia, but is now open again.

