Highway 77 now open, person freed from crushed car
POINTE COUPEE- Authorities are on the scene crash where a person is trapped inside a vehicle.
Emergency crews have been working since 5 a.m. to free the person. By 6:55 a.m. the person was freed and transported to a Baton Rouge hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Highway 77 was closed between Fordoche Road and Livonia, but is now open again.
