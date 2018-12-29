53°
High water still reported on Livingston Parish roadways

By: Trey Couvillion
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Roadways in Livingston Parish are still feeling the effect from this week's wet weather pattern.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, at least eight roadways are flooded over or are experiencing minor flooding as of Saturday morning.

Below is a list of roadways that officials are currently watching due to high water concerns:

  • Hood Road
  • Joe Lee/Hwy 1019 (passable)
  • McLin Road (bridge under)
  • 25975 S Satsuma (passable)
  • Gum Swamp Road @ 1 mile from Hwy 442
  • N Doyle/Hwy 442
  • N Doyle/C Holden (bridge under)
  • N River/Benton (high, fast moving)

The Sheriff's Office said conditions could quickly change especially if more rainfall is expected. For the latest road conditions from DOTD, click here.

