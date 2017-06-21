Water rises in Livingston Parish, Road advisories issued

MAUREPAS - Rising water closed roads and put many people on alert in low-lying Livingston Parish.

Water rose Wednesday as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Cindy moved across the region. Cindy remained off the coast of Louisiana, moving toward the Texas state line Wednesday afternoon, but sporadic storms blew in wind and rain.

At Kings Point Marina, people shared pictures of water over driveways and near garage doors.

High water had closed some roads by Wednesday evening, too. The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported the following roadways had water:

Gum Swamp Road

George White Road near Hwy 43

Bud Juban

Riverbend Road

Black Lake Club Road

Roads behind Val's Marina

Leroy Magee Road

While these roadways aren't necessarily closed, it is advised that drivers exercise caution when traveling on them.

