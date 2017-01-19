High water closes roads across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other parish officials are urging motorists to use caution when driving across the Baton Rouge area Thursday.

“We are urging caution as drivers travel on our highways as there is high water and flooding in some areas,” Broome said.

Several roads have been closed due to high water and some schools are dismissing early, the mayor’s office said.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch for the Baton Rouge area until 6 p.m. Thursday. Broome is also urging residents to monitor storm forecasts over the coming days.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has listed the following high water locations for Thursday: