High water advisory issued for St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH- The National Weather Service is predicting that the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City will crest at eight feet on or around March 23.

The sheriff's office says the rising water levels could make traversing the area more dangerous.

“Camp and property owners in flood prone areas need to take action now to protect and secure property," said Sheriff Scott. "Don’t risk your life or potentially the lives of others by waiting until the last minute.”

According to a release, travel is prohibited on all levee roads, crowns, slopes, and bases. Those trespassing may be subject to criminal penalties.

Boaters are asked to drive cautiously, due to the potential of property damage from wakes caused by boats. Commercial traffic will operate under high water restrictions issued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

To monitor the river level, click HERE.