High Temperatures Cranking Up

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Areas of light, patchy fog this morning will burn off by around 8 AM. The sun will be out in full force today, as high pressure will keep clouds to a minimum for your Thursday. Temperatures will be warming quickly as well, breaking into the 80s by 9 AM, and 90s around the lunch hour. High temperatures will around 94° through the afternoon, with light winds out of the north. Clear skies will continue into the evening hours, allowing for temperatures to drop relatively fast. Temperatures dropping into the 80s by 6 PM, 70s by 11 PM, and on our way to an overnight low of 73°. Winds will be light, and shifting from northerly to more southeasterly during the late night hours.

Up Next: Conditions will stay dry through Friday, but moisture will be slowly increasing as we move into the weekend. This will bring afternoon showers into the picture on Saturday and Sunday, but they will stay isolated and light in nature. Rain and storm chances increase as we head into the workweek, ramping up through the midweek.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is still dominant across the region, and hanging out just to our north. This high will slowly move east through the rest of the week, allowing for winds to come in from the south. Southerly winds will bring Gulf moisture onshore, providing more humid conditions and opening the door to afternoon pop up showers as we move into the weekend. Showers will be rather spotty and brief through the weekend, but will increase up as a frontal system moves in from the northwest to bring more unstable conditions across the Gulf States. This will provide the potential for scattered storm development through the afternoon and evening hours.



--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

