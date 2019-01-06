55°
Latest Weather Blog
High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit has returned to competition.
Andrew Johnson wrestled Saturday for the first time more than two weeks. The Buena Regional student lost by a 6-2 decision to Clayton/Glassboro wrestler Jaden Hinton in a 120-pound bout that opened a tournament.
Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19. Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do.
Maloney hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Johnson, who still wears his hair in short, thin dreadlocks, wrestled Saturday without a hair cover. It wasn't clear if he had to make any adjustments to stay within the rules.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action
-
Balloons released in honor of 4 lives lost in 2017 house fire
-
Woman falls in love with the 'abandoned Baton Rouge'
-
Police request public's help in locating missing 35-year-old Baker woman
-
Family wants answers from Entergy after power lines catch home on fire