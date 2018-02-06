High school student shoots self in leg while leaving for lunch

PLAQUEMINE - Authorities say a teenager is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old high school student was leaving MSA West Academy for lunch when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The student was not on the campus when gun was fired.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the teen is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff added that the teen will likely be charged with bringing a gun to school.