High School Football Scores - Week 8
PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 29, Sulphur 19
Amite 50, St. Helena Central 18
Archbishop Hannan 24, Albany 14
Ascension Catholic 45, White Castle 6
Assumption 14, Vandebilt Catholic 13
Barbe 40, Sam Houston 28
Basile 41, Oberlin 22
Bastrop 47, Franklin Parish 20
Baton Rouge Catholic 35, East Ascension 3
Baton Rouge Episcopal 34, Baker 14
Belle Chasse 30, South Terrebonne 0
Benton 14, Huntington 12
Breaux Bridge 34, Cecilia 12
Brusly 38, Glen Oaks 8
Caldwell Parish 33, Avoyelles 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 73, D'Arbonne Woods 0
Capitol 42, The Church Academy 6
Captain Shreve 20, Airline 10
Carencro 39, Rayne 21
Centerville 47, Highland Baptist 0
Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 0
Chalmette 48, Higgins 6
Country Day 48, Ben Franklin 7
De La Salle 21, St. James 19
DeQuincy 28, Vinton 10
Destrehan 48, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Donaldsonville 56, Lusher Charter 20
Dunham 44, Northeast 12
Dutchtown 27, Broadmoor 6
E.D. White 28, South Lafourche 19
East Beauregard 28, Pickering 0
East Feliciana 30, Port Allen 9
East St. John 21, Hahnville 7
Ellender 35, Morgan City 7
Eunice 49, Mamou 12
Ferriday 51, Mangham 14
Fontainebleau 58, Ponchatoula 34
Franklin 42, Jeanerette 0
Green Oaks 36, Loyola College Prep 35
Hammond 24, Mandeville 21
Haughton 47, Southwood 22
Haynesville 35, Plain Dealing 8
Independence 30, Pope John Paul II 8
Iota 39, Port Barre 6
Jena 27, Marksville 8
Jesuit 28, Archbishop Shaw 0
John Curtis Christian 46, Holy Cross 21
John Ehret 40, East Jefferson 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Arcadia 15
Kaplan 28, Erath 14
Karr 46, McMain 7
Kentwood 39, St. John 7
LaSalle 40, Lakeside 34
Lafayette 52, LaGrange 14
Lafayette Christian Academy 54, Vermilion Catholic 21
Lake Arthur 55, Westlake 42
Lake Charles College Prep 48, Iowa 7
Lakeshore 52, Franklinton 14
Landry/Walker 48, Bonnabel 7
Leesville 26, DeRidder 7
Lincoln Preparatory School 52, Ringgold 20
Live Oak 30, Belaire 0
Logansport 60, Block 0
Lutcher 33, Woodlawn (BR) 23
Mansfield 34, North Caddo 0
Many 50, Lakeview 6
Merryville 34, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
Neville 54, West Ouachita 21
New Iberia 8, Comeaux 7
New Iberia Catholic 63, Delcambre 0
Newman 45, South Plaquemines 8
North DeSoto 49, B.T. Washington 20
North Webster 36, St. Mary's 7
Northshore 19, Covington 14
Northwest 32, Pine Prairie 26
Notre Dame 49, Ville Platte 0
Oak Grove 41, Delhi 38
Ouachita Christian 56, Tensas 0
Ouachita Parish 34, Natchitoches Central 14
Parkway 34, Homer 14
Pearl River 28, Salmen 10
Red River 26, Bunkie 0
Riverside Academy 42, Fisher 13
Rosepine 34, Oakdale 26
Ruston 40, Alexandria 28
Shreveport Northwood 20, Minden 14
Sicily Island 27, Cedar Creek 24
Slidell 35, Saint Paul's 28
South Beauregard 21, Washington-Marion 18
Southern Lab 43, East Iberville 8
St. Amant 39, McKinley 6
St. Augustine 33, Thibodaux 0
St. Charles Catholic 44, Haynes Academy 0
St. Edmund Catholic 67, Grand Lake 0
St. Martinville 40, Opelousas 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Springfield 6
St. Thomas More 63, Northside 12
Sterlington 45, Madison 0
Terrebonne 25, Central Lafourche 17
Tioga 57, Vidalia 32
University (Lab) 70, Mentorship Academy 0
Walker 39, Denham Springs 13
West Feliciana 16, Madison Prep 14
West Jefferson 57, King 19
West Monroe 60, Pineville 14
West St. John 24, Varnado 6
Westgate 42, Teurlings Catholic 28
Winnfield 7, Holy Savior Menard 0
Woodlawn (SH) 56, Bossier 24
Zachary 49, Central 17
