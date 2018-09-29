77°
High school football scores - Week 5
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 50, Barbe 21
Adams Christian, Miss. 14, Silliman 13
Albany 28, Sci Academy 0
Alexandria 45, Jena 12
Amite 55, Northlake Christian 0
Archbishop Hannan 18, St. Michael 14
Ascension Catholic 46, Covenant Christian Academy 6
Ascension Christian School 39, Fisher 7
Assumption 21, South Terrebonne 7
Avoyelles 66, Northside 26
Basile 29, Merryville 13
Bastrop 58, Holy Savior Menard 0
Baton Rouge Catholic 34, Teurlings Catholic 14
Belle Chasse 35, Sophie B. Wright 6
Berwick 38, Ascension Episcopal 24
Bogalusa 16, South Plaquemines 12
Bolton 28, Buckeye 22
Bowling Green 21, Central Private 6
Breaux Bridge 28, Natchitoches Central 7
Bunkie 20, Grant 6
Caldwell Parish 26, Winnfield 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 37, Sterlington 20
Cecilia 26, McKinley 0
Cedar Creek 38, Tensas 16
Central 38, Belaire 0
Central Lafourche 45, Ellender 29
Church Point 22, Eunice 20
Country Day 63, Madison 8
Crowley 32, Northwest 28
De La Salle 45, Riverside Academy 28
DeRidder 55, Pickering 0
Delhi Charter 27, D'Arbonne Woods 8
Destrehan 49, Thibodaux 10
Dunham 50, The Church Academy 0
E.D. White 41, Morgan City 0
East Ascension 21, St. Charles Catholic 2
East Jefferson 28, Bonnabel 27
Evangel Christian Academy 49, Haughton 19
Ferriday 36, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0
Fontainebleau 27, Northshore 7
Glenbrook 27, Union Aca., Miss. 14
Green Oaks 41, Plain Dealing 0
Gueydan 27, Hanson Memorial 6
Haynesville 58, Arcadia 24
Homer 59, Ringgold 0
Huntington 28, Bossier 8
Iota 37, Mamou 0
Iowa 13, Westlake 12
Jennings 24, Washington-Marion 20
Jesuit 28, Holy Cross 7
Jonesboro-Hodge 56, Lincoln Preparatory School 6
Karr 56, Lake Area New Tech Early College 0
Kinder 35, DeQuincy 6
LaSalle 50, St. Mary's 21
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Central Catholic 0
Lake Arthur 48, East Beauregard 22
Lake Charles College Prep 27, St. Louis 18
Lakeshore 49, KIPP Renaissance 13
Lakeside 57, Block 12
Leesville 41, Rayne 26
Live Oak 31, Denham Springs 27
Livonia 40, Donaldsonville 18
Logansport 31, Montgomery 12
Loyola College Prep 35, North Caddo 6
Lutcher 34, Dutchtown 6
Mandeville 34, Ponchatoula 24
Mangham 33, Beekman 7
Mansfield 36, Lakeview 6
Many 52, Carroll 0
Marksville 28, Abbeville 14
McDonogh #35 14, Carencro 7
Minden 42, B.T. Washington 12
New Iberia 30, LaGrange 22
Newman 52, Lusher Charter 0
North DeSoto 21, Woodlawn (SH) 0
North Webster 26, Southwood 0
Northeast 32, Port Allen 15
Notre Dame 20, Kaplan 6
Oak Forest 35, Presbyterian Christian, Miss. 7
Oak Grove 34, St. Frederick Catholic 0
Oakdale 33, Ville Platte 6
Oberlin 22, Grand Lake 3
Ouachita Christian 56, Delhi 42
Ouachita Parish 42, Plaquemine 14
Parkway 23, Airline 21
Pearl River 37, Haynes Academy 7
Pine 36, Springfield 7
Pine Prairie 27, Port Barre 0
Pineville 48, Tioga 35
Pointe Coupee Catholic 23, Sacred Heart 17
Prairie View 40, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 18
Red River 34, Richwood 6
River Oaks 35, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 0
Riverdale Academy 34, Franklin Academy, Miss. 22
Riverfield 40, Park Place Christian Academy, Miss. 14
Rosepine 44, North Central 6
Ruston 48, West Ouachita 21
Saint Paul's 16, Hammond 8
Sam Houston 35, Comeaux 8
Shreveport Northwood 28, Benton 27
Sicily Island 44, Delta Charter 6
Slaughter 42, Westminster Christian 7
Slidell 34, Covington 14
South Beauregard 35, North Vermilion 21
Southern Lab 32, Parkview Baptist 22
St. Amant 31, St. James 21
St. Edmund Catholic 31, South Cameron 0
St. Helena Central 48, Pope John Paul II 0
St. John 69, Highland Baptist 12
St. Martinville 42, Woodlawn (BR) 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 20, Independence 6
St. Thomas More 56, Franklinton 21
Sulphur 21, Lafayette 14
Tallulah 18, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0
Terrebonne 41, Hahnville 0
University (Lab) 49, Zachary 27
Vandebilt Catholic 27, South Lafourche 0
Vidalia 8, Rayville 0
Vinton 46, Beau Chene 7
W.L. Cohen 54, St. Martin's 0
Walker 50, Scotlandville 22
Welsh 41, Erath 12
West Feliciana 41, Brusly 14
West Monroe 29, Neville 14
West St. John 48, White Castle 14
Westgate 47, Patterson 22
