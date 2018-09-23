86°
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Acadiana 27, New Iberia 7
Adams Christian, Miss. 26, Oak Forest 20
Airline 35, Southwood 0
Albany 14, Sophie B. Wright 13
Alexandria 48, Red River 6
Amite 35, Independence 0
Archbishop Hannan 37, The Church Academy 6
Archbishop Rummel 42, Teurlings Catholic 31
Ascension Catholic 54, Thomas Jefferson 0
Ascension Christian School 32, Westminster Christian 26
Assumption 18, E.D. White 12, 4OT
Baker 30, Brusly 19
Barbe 42, Lafayette 21
Bastrop 42, Richwood 8
Baton Rouge Catholic 52, St. Thomas More 43
Baton Rouge Episcopal 39, Northeast 22
Belle Chasse 44, KIPP Renaissance 0
Ben's Ford 34, Benton Academy, Miss. 8
Benton 51, Bossier 0
Bonnabel 36, Higgins 6
Bowling Green 45, Centreville Aca., Miss. 28
Breaux Bridge 47, Abbeville 7
Briarfield 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 20
Caldwell Parish 12, Buckeye 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Peabody 6
Captain Shreve 36, Westgate 24
Central 12, Scotlandville 6
Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 35, Riverfield 20
Central Private 40, Amite School, Miss. 0
Chalmette 48, King 6
Church Point 46, Pine Prairie 0
Comeaux 21, LaGrange 0
Country Day 11, St. Charles Catholic 10
Covington 38, Ponchatoula 31
D'Arbonne Woods 33, Lincoln Preparatory School 26
DeQuincy 27, Bunkie 0
DeRidder 28, Natchitoches Central 14
Delhi 22, Cedar Creek 21
Delhi Charter 25, Mangham 18
Denham Springs 43, Belaire 6
Destrehan 28, Hahnville 15
Donaldsonville 28, Morgan City 13
Dunham 40, Port Allen 0
Dutchtown 43, Sci Academy 0
East Ascension 58, Cecilia 24
East Beauregard 38, North Caddo 22
East Feliciana 20, Capitol 6
East Iberville 20, Tara 14
East St. John 31, Central Lafourche 0
Elton 42, Grand Lake 16
Eunice 36, Crowley 32
Evangel Christian Academy 56, Parkway 20
Ferriday 30, Rayville 26
Fontainebleau 35, Mandeville 34, OT
Franklinton 21, Tylertown, Miss. 14
General Trass (Lake Providence) 36, Madison 6
Haughton 42, C.E. Byrd 21
Haynesville 35, Jonesboro-Hodge 26
Holy Cross 35, Archbishop Shaw 6
Homer 44, Arcadia 40
Houma Christian 28, Ben Franklin 15
Iota 49, Northwest 12
Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 14
Jena 37, Grant 0
Jennings 23, Iowa 20
John Curtis Christian 45, Brother Martin 16
John Ehret 31, West Jefferson 14
Kaplan 39, Kinder 9
Karr 31, G.W. Carver 19
Kentwood 30, Franklin Parish 24
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Highland Baptist 0
Lake Area New Tech Early College 34, Woodlawn (BR) 31
Lake Arthur 24, Vinton 0
Lake Charles College Prep 50, Westlake 13
Lakeshore 62, Loranger 20
Leesville 38, Pineville 35
Livonia 36, McKinley 0
Logansport 40, Lena Northwood 7
Longview, Texas 56, Ruston 35
Lutcher 31, St. Amant 28, 2OT
Madison Prep 48, Glen Oaks 0
Many 33, Union Parish 14
Marksville 20, Winnfield 6
Minden 35, Huntington 0
Montgomery 46, LaSalle 18
Neville 49, Carroll 8
Newman 48, Berwick 23
North Vermilion 39, Varnado 0
North Webster 28, West Ouachita 14
Northlake Christian 6, Springfield 0
Notre Dame 49, New Iberia Catholic 0
Oak Grove 68, Delta Charter 31
Oberlin 35, Merryville 14
Opelousas 48, Oakdale 14
Opelousas Catholic 62, North Central 0
Ouachita Christian 34, Sicily Island 14
Ouachita Parish 28, Carencro 14
Pearl River 42, Riverdale 27
Plain Dealing 58, Ringgold 6
Plaquemine 31, West St. John 6
Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Slaughter 32
Port Barre 14, Mamou 0
Prairie View def. Rebul Aca., Miss., forfeit
Rayne 37, Erath 8
River Oaks 27, Deer Creek School, Miss. 0
Rosepine 45, Lakeside 12
Sacred Heart 9, Holy Savior Menard 6
Saint Paul's 45, Northshore 16
Salmen 27, Bogalusa 18
Sam Houston 21, Sulphur 19
Shreveport Northwood 43, North DeSoto 28
Silliman 46, Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 20
Slidell 26, Hammond 7
South Lafourche 22, Ellender 13
South Pike, Miss. 52, Sumner 20
South Plaquemines 19, W.L. Cohen 8
Southern Lab 31, Broadmoor 14
St. Edmund Catholic 14, Basile 0
St. Frederick Catholic 41, Tensas 8
St. Helena Central 36, Pine 14
St. James 45, Wossman 28
St. Louis 38, South Beauregard 20
St. Martin's 29, Ridgewood 0
St. Martinville 48, Northside 6
St. Mary's 56, Block 0
St. Michael 44, Lakeview 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Pope John Paul II 7
Sterlington 34, Loyola College Prep 13
Tallulah 57, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 28
Terrebonne 55, Patterson 21
Thibodaux 30, H.L. Bourgeois 6
University (Lab) 34, West Feliciana 0
Vandebilt Catholic 33, South Terrebonne 21
Vermilion Catholic 36, Hanson Memorial 0
Vidalia 51, Beekman 0
Ville Platte 29, Pickering 20
Walker 10, Parkview Baptist 3
Washington-Marion 54, Beau Chene 0
Welsh 57, Avoyelles 0
West Monroe 30, Noxubee County, Miss. 9
White Castle 44, Lusher Charter 41
Woodlawn (SH) 14, B.T. Washington 7
Zachary 24, Live Oak 10
