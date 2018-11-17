39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school football scores - Week 2 Playoffs

2 hours 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 11:12 PM November 16, 2018 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 2 PLAYOFFS 
  
Class 5A - Second Round
  
Acadiana 38, Denham Springs 37
  
Destrehan 31, Landry/Walker 26
  
East Ascension 28, Slidell 25
  
John Ehret 37, Haughton 6
  
Ruston 61, Alexandria 60, 2OT
  
Terrebonne 35, Ouachita Parish 14
  
West Monroe 43, Captain Shreve 0
  
Zachary 41, Hahnville 20
  
Class 4A - Second Round
  
Bastrop 40, Westgate 14
  
Easton 45, Breaux Bridge 0
  
Karr 49, Tioga 13
  
Lakeshore 35, Livonia 21
  
Leesville 27, Assumption 14
  
Neville 31, Pearl River 9
  
St. Martinville 28, Belle Chasse 7
  
Class 3A - Second Round
  
Eunice 13, Wossman 12
  
Iota 31, Baker 14
  
Kaplan 35, Crowley 6
  
Lake Charles College Prep 14, Northwest 8
  
Madison Prep 6, Caldwell Parish 0
  
North Webster 26, St. James 23
  
Sterlington 57, Church Point 56, 2OT
  
Union Parish 34, Jena 14
  
Class 2A - Second Round
  
Amite 41, East Feliciana 6
  
DeQuincy 20, Rosepine 12
  
Ferriday 27, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0
  
Franklin 34, Kinder 28
  
Many 53, Rayville 32
  
St. Helena Central 26, Northeast 14
  
Vidalia 28, Independence 20
  
Welsh 33, Mansfield 16
  
Class 1A - Second Round
  
Basile 63, Montgomery 40
  
Delhi 30, East Iberville 12
  
Haynesville 48, Sicily Island 6
  
Kentwood 34, Merryville 6
  
Logansport 48, Gueydan 0
  
Oak Grove 44, Slaughter 0
  
Oberlin 23, Jonesboro-Hodge 22
  
West St. John 49, Homer 8
  
Division I - Quarterfinal
  
Archbishop Rummel 27, Brother Martin 23
  
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, St. Augustine 19
  
Evangel Christian Academy 37, C.E. Byrd 17
  
John Curtis Christian 27, Jesuit 14
  
Division II - Quarterfinal
  
De La Salle 17, Archbishop Hannan 14
  
St. Charles Catholic 14, Parkview Baptist 7
  
St. Thomas More 63, E.D. White 7
  
University (Lab) 48, St. Louis 14
  
Division III - Quarterfinal
  
Country Day 58, Ascension Episcopal 35
  
New Iberia Catholic 35, Dunham 7
  
Newman 31, Calvary Baptist Academy 28
  
Notre Dame 41, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0
  
Division IV - Quarterfinal
  
Ascension Catholic 66, Pointe Coupee Catholic 20
  
Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Opelousas Catholic 14
  
Southern Lab 22, Ouachita Christian 21
  
Vermilion Catholic 56, St. Frederick Catholic 0

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days