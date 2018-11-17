39°
High school football scores - Week 2 Playoffs
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 2 PLAYOFFS
Class 5A - Second Round
Acadiana 38, Denham Springs 37
Destrehan 31, Landry/Walker 26
East Ascension 28, Slidell 25
John Ehret 37, Haughton 6
Ruston 61, Alexandria 60, 2OT
Terrebonne 35, Ouachita Parish 14
West Monroe 43, Captain Shreve 0
Zachary 41, Hahnville 20
Class 4A - Second Round
Bastrop 40, Westgate 14
Easton 45, Breaux Bridge 0
Karr 49, Tioga 13
Lakeshore 35, Livonia 21
Leesville 27, Assumption 14
Neville 31, Pearl River 9
St. Martinville 28, Belle Chasse 7
Class 3A - Second Round
Eunice 13, Wossman 12
Iota 31, Baker 14
Kaplan 35, Crowley 6
Lake Charles College Prep 14, Northwest 8
Madison Prep 6, Caldwell Parish 0
North Webster 26, St. James 23
Sterlington 57, Church Point 56, 2OT
Union Parish 34, Jena 14
Class 2A - Second Round
Amite 41, East Feliciana 6
DeQuincy 20, Rosepine 12
Ferriday 27, General Trass (Lake Providence) 0
Franklin 34, Kinder 28
Many 53, Rayville 32
St. Helena Central 26, Northeast 14
Vidalia 28, Independence 20
Welsh 33, Mansfield 16
Class 1A - Second Round
Basile 63, Montgomery 40
Delhi 30, East Iberville 12
Haynesville 48, Sicily Island 6
Kentwood 34, Merryville 6
Logansport 48, Gueydan 0
Oak Grove 44, Slaughter 0
Oberlin 23, Jonesboro-Hodge 22
West St. John 49, Homer 8
Division I - Quarterfinal
Archbishop Rummel 27, Brother Martin 23
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, St. Augustine 19
Evangel Christian Academy 37, C.E. Byrd 17
John Curtis Christian 27, Jesuit 14
Division II - Quarterfinal
De La Salle 17, Archbishop Hannan 14
St. Charles Catholic 14, Parkview Baptist 7
St. Thomas More 63, E.D. White 7
University (Lab) 48, St. Louis 14
Division III - Quarterfinal
Country Day 58, Ascension Episcopal 35
New Iberia Catholic 35, Dunham 7
Newman 31, Calvary Baptist Academy 28
Notre Dame 41, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0
Division IV - Quarterfinal
Ascension Catholic 66, Pointe Coupee Catholic 20
Lafayette Christian Academy 56, Opelousas Catholic 14
Southern Lab 22, Ouachita Christian 21
Vermilion Catholic 56, St. Frederick Catholic 0
