High school football player arrested, accused of raping LSU student

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a highly recruited high school football player accused of raping an LSU student in a campus parking lot earlier this month.

LSUPD says 17-year-old Jacobi Bellazin was arrested Wednesday, accused of raping the victim after picking her up from her dorm on campus. The victim told police that she agreed to meet Bellazin behind her dorm shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Once inside his car, she says Bellazin drove them to a nearby gravel parking lot and forced himself onto her. The victim said she pushed Bellazin and told him she didn't want to have sex. Instead of stopping, Bellazin allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and shoved it beneath her seat where she could not reach it.

From there, she says he forced the her to perform oral sex and then climbed over the seat, getting on top of her. The victim then told police that Bellazin reclined the seat, pinned her down, grabbed her throat and forced her legs apart. She said the assault went on for several minutes.

After he finished, the student said Bellazin climbed back into the driver's seat and dropped her back off at the dorm around 8:40 p.m.

A Pointe Coupee school official says Bellazin is a football player at Livonia High School. According to ESPN and rivals.com, he has drawn offers from several high-profile schools, including Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas. ESPN also lists LSU as a prospect, but the school says it has made no offer.

Bellazin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree rape.