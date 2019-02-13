High school first in Calcasieu Parish to get law enforcement kiosk

Photo: KPLC

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - A Louisiana high school is becoming this first in its parish to have a law enforcement kiosk.

The American Press reported Tuesday that Barbe High in Lake Charles will be the first school in Calcasieu Parish with the space. Officials say the one-way tinted glass enclosure will help school resource officers improve campus security and give students a place to interact with law enforcement.

The kiosk is a joint effort between the parish school board and parish sheriff's office. A second one is being built at another high school and similar plans are underway for two others.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the stations will help officers be more efficient by giving them more visibility and faster response times.

Schools spokeswoman Holly Holland says the school board funds the kiosks.