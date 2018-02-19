High school employee injured while breaking up fight between students

BATON ROUGE- A East Baton Rouge School System employee was injured after trying to break up a fight between two students during an early morning fight at an area school.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to EMS.

Witnesses report the fight occurred at Istrouma High School.

According to a statement from the school system, the employee received a minor injury and received immediate medical attention. The school system also stated that "appropriate disciplinary action has been taken."

The name of the employee was not immediately released.