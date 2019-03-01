61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school bans limos, luxury cars from prom

3 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019 Mar 1, 2019 March 01, 2019 6:10 AM March 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) - Some students at a New Jersey high school are upset that they won't be able to make a grand entrance by taking limousines and luxury cars to their prom.
 
Lakeland Regional High School administrators sent a letter to parents this week stating that prom attendees must take school-provided and chaperoned coach buses to and from the venue in June.
 
Schools Superintendent Hugh Beattie says it's a matter of safety and equity for all students. He says it will cost $15 to ride the buses.
 
Senior Alex Barna tells WCBS-TV that riding in a limo or party bus was "the best part of the night."
 
Parent Holly Bosland tells The Record that taking a limo to prom is a tradition, and school officials are taking that away.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days