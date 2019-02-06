High school athletes prepare for National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE - Today is National Signing Day.

High school athletes looking to take their talents to the collegiate level will announce where they will go throughout the day. A lot of eyes will be on the LSU football team to see what they do with the spots they have left to fill.

Reports say 19 players have signed early, giving LSU the number six recruiting class in the country.

Coach Ed Orgeron will hold a press conference to recap the 2019 signing class at 4 p.m.</p

