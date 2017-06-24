High-ranking Southern official on leave; University in middle of two scandals

BATON ROUGE – Southern University made the boldest step yet Friday toward acknowledging things are amiss at its campus overlooking the Mississippi River.

In an email sent just before 6 p.m., the university announced Brandon Dumas was on administrative leave. The university said Dumas was on leave “pending a complete review of the procedures, practices, and activities” of Dumas' department – the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

The university did not reveal what circumstances prompted the decision to place Dumas on leave.

The move came at the end of a week that saw Southern in the middle of two scandals: a sex tape leaked on the internet purported to be of a high-ranking school official and an underling and word that Southern was warned it could lose its accreditation.

Dumas has avoided requests by WBRZ to provide comment.

Earlier in the week, Southern issued two statements related to the video. It said the video may have been posted in malice and possibly in violation of the law but added “should the University determine this matter involves employees and/or students, we will evaluate whether any policies have been violated, and take appropriate action.”

Dumas was also the center of controversy for his off-campus involvement in the EBR Council on Aging. Dumas resigned as board chair after a WBRZ Investigative Unit report questioned Dumas' residency. Dumas was also leading the board as the Council on Aging found itself the center of other reports about its operation.

As Dumas is on leave, Dr. Luria Young, Interim System Executive Vice President Provost, will assume responsibility of his department, the university said.

