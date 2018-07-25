92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High-ranking corrections officer at Elayn Hunt arrested, accused of battery

1 hour 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 5:15 PM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A high-ranking correctional officer has been accused of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, 39-year-old Lieutenant Allen Stark of Gramercy has been placed on leave following an altercation that occurred Wednesday with a handcuffed offender at the prison.

DOC says prior to locking up the offender for rules violations, the offender spit on Stark. Stark apparently pushed the offender against the wall, who then sustained a cut above his eye which required stitches.

Officials began an internal investigation and notified St. Gabriel Police. 

Stark was arrested and will remain on administrative leave throughout the investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days