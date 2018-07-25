High-ranking corrections officer at Elayn Hunt arrested, accused of battery

ST. GABRIEL - A high-ranking correctional officer has been accused of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, 39-year-old Lieutenant Allen Stark of Gramercy has been placed on leave following an altercation that occurred Wednesday with a handcuffed offender at the prison.

DOC says prior to locking up the offender for rules violations, the offender spit on Stark. Stark apparently pushed the offender against the wall, who then sustained a cut above his eye which required stitches.

Officials began an internal investigation and notified St. Gabriel Police.

Stark was arrested and will remain on administrative leave throughout the investigation.