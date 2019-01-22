60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High court lets military implement transgender restrictions

32 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 9:14 AM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.

The high court on Tuesday reversed lower-court orders preventing the Pentagon from implementing its plans. But the high court, for now, declined to take up cases about the plan. The cases will continue to move through lower courts.

Military policy had barred service by transgender people until President Barack Obama's administration began allowing transgender people already in the military to serve openly and set a date when transgender people would be allowed to enlist. President Donald Trump's administration has revisited those policies. The Trump administration has sought to generally restrict service by transgender people to only those who don't seek to undergo gender transitions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days