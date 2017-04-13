HHGregg customer out thousands, not happy with limited returns

BATON ROUGE - A woman bought thousands of dollars in appliances at HHGregg, but since the company filed for bankruptcy everything's gone south.

Alarice Walker says she won't be seeing those appliances or her money.

"Without the appliances we can't go back home," she said.

In February, Walker purchased a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, washer and dryer for a total of $10,238.61. It was one of her final purchases made with her flood insurance money she received following the August flood.

She wrote two checks. One on February 10 and another on February 17. Both were cashed. Walker said she was assured the items would be delivered to her Baton Rouge home when she was ready. She scheduled a delivery date for March 14 and waited around all day but the items never came. After multiple delivery delays she learned her order had been canceled.

"The order was canceled on the 17th," said Walker. "Which was the day we actually paid."

The order had been canceled on February 17, the day Walker wrote the second check to HHGregg. The company told her over the phone she would be reimbursed $2,850 and would have to file a proof of claim to get the rest.

"There's no guarantee," she said.

In March, HHGregg announced it was undergoing a turnaround in hopes of improving business and closed 88 stores in 15 states. The turnaround was not successful and the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 6. You can read more about the case here.

The HHGregg store at the Mall of Louisiana is locked and empty.

Walker called the company Thursday and was told over the phone by an employee, "Due to the bankruptcy, the court will only allow HHGregg to refund each customer a maximum of $2,850."

This bankruptcy affects thousands of customers around the country who have made purchases but have not received their product.

It's another mountain to climb for Walker who is planning to move back home this month. She says there isn't any more insurance money left to buy anything else.

"If they knew they weren't going to be able to make good on the appliances, and they canceled the order the same day we wrote the check, why didn't they just call us back and say, 'well, here's your check back!'" she said.

People who purchased items with a credit card are better off because they can dispute their purchases. Wednesday, 2 On Your Side reached out to HHGregg and it says it's looking into Walker's complaint.

If you made a purchase with HHGregg and have not received your items, you can file a proof of claim here.





