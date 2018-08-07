89°
HGTV wins bid, beats out Lance Bass for 'Brady Bunch' house
News outlets are reporting that the mysterious buyer that snatched the 'Brady Bunch' home away from NSYNC singer Lance Bass is HGTV.
According to the Washington Times, Discovery's HGTV network will restore the house back to its "1970s glory" after winning the bidding war. It's not clear what the winning bid was for the 2,500 square foot home located in California. The home was originally listed at $1,885,000.
The home was only used for the exterior shots for the show.
Bass previously wrote that he was "heartbroken" to learn a corporate buyer wanted the house "at any cost."
