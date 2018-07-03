Here's where your inspection sticker money is going

BATON ROUGE - A lot of people get an inspection sticker every year for their vehicle because it's the law.

Inspectors look at the condition of tires, windshields, windows and test brakes, lights, turn signals. In return, a sticker is placed in the lower left-hand corner of the front windshield, where state law requires it to be displayed.

The Louisiana State Police says the intent of the Motor Vehicle Inspection program statewide is to remove unsafe vehicles from the roadways. This is accomplished by MVI station inspectors checking all required safety aspects of a vehicle and making sure they are in compliance with state law.

The rules vary in some parishes, but most inspections are done at least every other year. The state inspection fee is $10 for one year or $20 for a two-year inspection sticker. Commercial Vehicle Inspections cost $30 and are good for one year.

The Environmental Protection Agency has deemed the air quality in five parishes, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville Parishes, to be more closely monitored by the Department of Environmental Quality. That's attributed to a few factors, including population and industrial plant presence and it's why those five parishes require an emissions test. The inspection stickers in those parishes cost $18 a year and two-year inspection issuance is not allowed. The increased cost offsets the cost of necessary air quality emissions testing equipment each station is required to use.

For the most part, the cost is divided three ways: $4.75 to the station performing the inspection; $4 goes to Louisiana State Police; and $1.25 goes to the Office of Motor Vehicles. The extra $8 cost in the five parishes goes to the emission testing. The revenue is used to fund the operating budget of each agency.

That revenue adds up. Louisiana State Police's portion of one year stickers and CVI stickers is about $3.5 million. LSP's portion of two-year stickers is about $8.75 million. The OMV's portion of CVI and one-year stickers is about $1.2 million and its portion of two-year stickers is about $2.7 million.

The cost to produce stickers per thousand is $38.86, CVI stickers cost $419.16 per thousand (price is high because of quantity ordered), rejection stickers cost $52.93 per thousand, and emissions stickers cost about $5.05 per thousand. The total purchase order for all items ordered for FY17 was $273,025.

Drivers found in violation of not having an up-to-date inspection sticker face a maximum $500 penalty and possible jail time of up to six months.

The LSP tells WBRZ, if a driver has an inspection sticker that is peeling off their window, packing tape can be used to reseal the adhesive to the window. The sticker must be presentable and unaltered. Another option is for the vehicle owner to return to the inspection station where the sticker was originally issued and ask for a replacement at no additional cost.