Here is your timeline for LSU-Bama gameday

BATON ROUGE - There are plenty of activities happening on LSU's campus before the much-anticipated game against Alabama Saturday night.

Check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, November 3

-7 a.m. Parking lots open on campus

-8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN’s College GameDay (live from Quad on LSU Campus)

-8:30 a.m. LSU SportShop opens

-9 a.m. LSU Salutes Ceremony (LSU War Memorial – Parade Grounds)

-11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

-11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay Radio (live from Parade Grounds)

-12 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Heisman House Tour (Parade Grounds)

-1 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

-2 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

-2 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

-2 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

-2:30 p.m. Bag of Donuts performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

-4 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

-4:15 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

-4:30 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

-4:30 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club

-5 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village

-5:10 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

-5:20 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”

-6:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

-6:46 p.m. Team LSU Recognition

-6:48 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation

-6:50 p.m. LSU Salutes

-6:55 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

-6:59 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

-7:05 p.m. Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

-7:06 p.m. LSU takes the field

-7:07 p.m. Alabama takes the field

-7:07 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

-7:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama