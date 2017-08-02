Herb Edwards patience finally paying off

After three years of sitting behind Southern's all-time leading rusher Lenard Tillery, senior running back Herb Edwards is finally getting his opportunity.

Before arriving on Southern's campus, Edwards also spent two years backing up a well known running back by the name of Leonard Fournette at St. Augustine High School.

Now it's his turn to make a name for himself in Southern's backfield.

"I saw the dedication Leonard (Fournette) put in, I saw the dedication Till (Lenard Tillery) put in," said Edwards. "Now it's just a reflection of what I have to do in myself to get where I need to go and get a chance at the next level."

This offseason Edwards also made a transition from number 43 to 21 the same number worn by Tillery.

"He was the first person I called," said Edwards. "He said it's a competition and told me to do more with it than he did. Add on to his legacy with my name and add my name next to the books like his."

With only 54 career carries, Edwards constantly reminds himself to not take this opportunity for granted.

"To keep myself humble, I tell myself everyday that it's your job to lose," admitted Edwards. "I'm not the set in stone starter. So, I still have to work continuously day in and day out."