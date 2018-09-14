95°
Help fight childhood cancer through annual St. Jude event

Friday, September 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In an effort to combat childhood cancer and collect donations for cures, the annual St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer event is this weekend.

The event is being held Saturday at A.Z. Young Park in Baton Rouge.

The medical organization is attempting to raise $500,000. It's $10 for the walk and $20 for the 5k run. Children five and under can participate for free. Click here to register. Those who can't physically participate are also welcome to donate.

According to the website, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything.

"St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when we first opened our doors to 80% today," the site reads. "St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer."

