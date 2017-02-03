49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hello? People swamp Congress with calls in era of Trump

February 03, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A lot of politics is about the basics, and in Congress that means answering the phone. By that measure, life on Capitol Hill in the Trump era is a struggle.

Whether constituents are calling to request congressional flags, get help with a local issue - or, more likely, to register their support or displeasure with the latest move by President Donald Trump - these days they are more likely to get a busy signal or voice mail than a live human.

It's especially true for Republican senators responsible for ensuring confirmation of Trump's Cabinet.

Dropped calls mean angry voters, so lawmakers across the Capitol, from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the most junior senator working out of a temporary basement office, are scrambling to handle the surge.

