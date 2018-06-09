80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Helicopter hits power lines, crashes into river

1 hour 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 8:39 PM June 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WBAY

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have recovered what remains of a helicopter from the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin after it crashed and disappeared underwater.

The Oshkosh Northwestern says divers returned to the water in the late afternoon Saturday and were able to recover the helicopter about 7 p.m.

It was not known how many people were onboard or what happened to them.

Witnesses said the helicopter crashed in Oshkosh after it hit power lines and broke a propeller.

Equipment had to be brought in to clear downed power lines out of the water so that divers could locate the submerged helicopter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days