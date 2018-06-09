Helicopter hits power lines, crashes into river

Photo: WBAY

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have recovered what remains of a helicopter from the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin after it crashed and disappeared underwater.

The Oshkosh Northwestern says divers returned to the water in the late afternoon Saturday and were able to recover the helicopter about 7 p.m.

It was not known how many people were onboard or what happened to them.

Witnesses said the helicopter crashed in Oshkosh after it hit power lines and broke a propeller.

Equipment had to be brought in to clear downed power lines out of the water so that divers could locate the submerged helicopter.