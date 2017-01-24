44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Helicopter ferrying injured skier crashes in central Italy

9 minutes 12 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 7:17 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PENNE, Italy - A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed Tuesday in central Italy with at least six people aboard, another tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche.

Italy's civil protection agency spokesman Luigi D'Angelo said poor visibility was hampering efforts by rescue crews to reach the downed chopper. He said the helicopter was taking the injured skier from the Campo Felice ski area to the Abruzzo regional capital of L'Aquila.

He said unconfirmed information indicates there were six or seven people aboard, including the skier, medical personnel and flight crew.

The area is in Abruzzo, the same mountainous region where emergency crews have been working around the clock to recover victims of the powerful Jan. 18 avalanche that crushed a hotel.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days