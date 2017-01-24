Helicopter ferrying injured skier crashes in central Italy

PENNE, Italy - A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed Tuesday in central Italy with at least six people aboard, another tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche.



Italy's civil protection agency spokesman Luigi D'Angelo said poor visibility was hampering efforts by rescue crews to reach the downed chopper. He said the helicopter was taking the injured skier from the Campo Felice ski area to the Abruzzo regional capital of L'Aquila.



He said unconfirmed information indicates there were six or seven people aboard, including the skier, medical personnel and flight crew.



The area is in Abruzzo, the same mountainous region where emergency crews have been working around the clock to recover victims of the powerful Jan. 18 avalanche that crushed a hotel.