Helicopter crashes into Grand Canyon, three people killed

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a tour helicopter has crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

A witness to the aftermath of a deadly tour helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon says at least two of the people on board were women who were badly burned and bleeding.

Las Vegas photographer Teddy Fujimoto was shooting wedding photos at the time of Saturday's crash when he saw people running to the edge of a gulch. He says he followed and saw the black smoke from the helicopter wreckage.

Fujimoto says he then saw two women: One was covered in blood and bleeding from her neck. The other was burned all over.

Fujimoto says a few bystanders descended into the gulch to try to help the victims.

Four survivors were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital on Sunday. Authorities say three other people died at the scene.

Authorities say four people injured in the crash of a tour helicopter have been airlifted to a Nevada hospital and crews now are recovering the bodies of the other three people aboard who died.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion Grand Canyon Helicopters chopper when it crashed around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the Hualapai Nation near Quartermaster Canyon.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley says the survivors all were taken to a Las Vegas hospital as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the four were level 1 trauma patients.

The identities and nationalities of the seven aboard weren't immediately released.

Bradley says National Transportation Safety Board officials were expected at the crash scene by Sunday afternoon to begin investigating the cause of the crash.