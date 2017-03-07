77°
Helen Mirren to speak, receive honorary degree at Tulane ceremony

1 hour 14 minutes 41 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 10:46 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
Image via Tulane.edu

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University in New Orleans has announced that actress Helen Mirren will deliver the keynote address to graduates at its 2017 commencement.

The ceremony is set for May 20 in the Superdome. Tulane's Monday news release says the English actress also will receive an honorary degree at the ceremony.

Mirren is known for a variety of roles on television, on stage and in movies, including an Oscar-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film "The Queen."

