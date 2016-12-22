62°
Latest Weather Blog
Heisman finalists: Jackson, Watson Peppers, 2 Sooners
NEW YORK - Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season, joining Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers and Oklahoma teammates Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook.
The finalists were announced Monday on ESPN and the award will be presented Saturday in New York.
Watson finished third in last year's voting, won by Alabama running back Derrick Henry. Just like last year, he heads to New York not as the favorite but as the contender coming on strong at the end.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Increased deaths due to synthetic opioid substances, coroner says
-
Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes
-
Woman waiting on MHU tired of communication mishaps
-
Stolen trailer leads to 12 arrested in multi-parish crime ring
-
Man arrested for raping family members was employed by youth program