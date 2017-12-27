Heightened security expected in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS- An unprecedented number of law enforcement officers and National Guard members will be on duty when tens of thousands of people gather to ring in 2018 on the Las Vegas Boulevard.

The heightened security measures come just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen after lawmakers approved tripling the state funding for the event's security measures.

The federal government is also sending dozens of personnel to assist with intelligence and other efforts.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on Wednesday said he is "confident every available resource is being used to make sure this New Year's Eve will be safe."