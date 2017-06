Heavy traffic on I-10 West due to accident

Photo: DOTD

PORT ALLEN - Heavy traffic has built up on I-10 West due to an accident Sunday.

According to DOTD, all lanes of I-10 West have reopened in Ramah after the incident. But traffic is still lingering in the area.

The queue from the incident has reached about nine miles, extending near the Mississippi River Bridge.

Check back for more updates.

