Heavy traffic on I-10 East near Prairieville due to nine-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect heavy delays on I-10 East past LA 73 after an accident involving nine vehicles.

Though the accident has since been cleared, heavy congestion remains in the area. DOTD says traffic is backed up about seven miles.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says there were minor injuries as a result of the crash.

