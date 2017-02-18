59°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy traffic on I-10 East at Prairieville
UPDATE: Congestion has cleared on I-10 East from Mile Marker 169 to Mile Marker 172.
BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has reopened to traffic at mile marker 172 after an accident caused significant traffic.
There is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 169 to Mile Marker 172 (Prairieville) due to the accident on the shoulder. The queue from this incident has reached two miles beyond Highland Road.
Check WBRZ's advanced traffic tracker for more updates on local traffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: US Marshals searching for escaped WBR inmate