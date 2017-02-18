59°
Heavy traffic on I-10 East at Prairieville

Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

UPDATE: Congestion has cleared on I-10 East from Mile Marker 169 to Mile Marker 172.

BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has reopened to traffic at mile marker 172 after an accident caused significant traffic.

There is congestion on I-10 East from Mile Marker 169 to Mile Marker 172 (Prairieville) due to the accident on the shoulder. The queue from this incident has reached two miles beyond Highland Road. 

