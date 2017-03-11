66°
Latest Weather Blog
Heavy traffic on I-10 East at LA 415
BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic has been reported on I-10 East at LA 415 following construction that took place Saturday morning.
Congestion is stretching for about nine miles from the LA 415(Lobdell) exit as of about 5:35 p.m. due to construction that was completed earlier in the day.
Check back for updates, and be sure to check WBRZ's traffic-tracking technology for more details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue
-
Ascension Parish Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges