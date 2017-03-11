66°
Heavy traffic on I-10 East at LA 415

46 minutes 19 seconds ago March 11, 2017 Mar 11, 2017 Saturday, March 11 2017 March 11, 2017 5:57 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Heavy traffic has been reported on I-10 East at LA 415 following construction that took place Saturday morning. 

Congestion is stretching for about nine miles from the LA 415(Lobdell) exit as of about 5:35 p.m. due to construction that was completed earlier in the day. 

Check back for updates, and be sure to check WBRZ's traffic-tracking technology for more details.

